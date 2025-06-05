Troops Foil Terrorist Attacks In Borno

Share

Nigeria Troops of Operation Hadin Kai on Thursday disclosed it prevented a terrorist attack on Buratai and Mallam Fatori in Borno State, killing scores of insurgents.

Speaking on the development, the Acting Deputy Director of Army Public Relations OPHK, Captain Reuben Kovangiya, said the troops during the operation demonstrated superior fighting power against the criminals, obliterating and inflicting casualties on scores of terrorists.

He noted that the attacks, which occurred on June 5, 2025, were repelled by the combined efforts of ground forces and the OPHK air Component.

Explaining further, he said in Buratai, terrorists attempted to infiltrate troops’ locations, but were swiftly engaged with heavy gunfire and close air support.

According to him, several lifeless bodies of terrorists were discovered, and a large cache of arms and ammunition was recovered.

He, however, noted that troops pursued the retreating terrorists in a demonstration of force and superiority, eliminating scores and recovering several AK-47 rifles, General Purpose Machine Guns, Rocket Propelled Guns, and other terrorist equipment.

“In yet another coordinated effort by the ground forces and Air Component of Operation HADIN KAI (OPHK), scores of terrorists have been neutralised, with assorted arms and ammunition recovered, in a foiled attack on troops in Buratai, Biu Local Government Area and Mallam Fatori, Abadam Local Government Areas of Borno State.

“The failed attack on Buratai occurred in the early hours of Thursday, June 5, 2025, when the terrorists attempted to deceitfully infiltrate troops location from all approaches.

“The troops, however, swiftly engaged the terrorists with heavy gunfire, while the Air Component provided close Air support to the gallant troops.

“The coordinated efforts of the ground forces and Air Component demonstrate the military’s commitment to denying terrorists freedom of action.”

