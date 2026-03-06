Troops Foil Terrorist Attacks In Borno Communities

Troops of the Joint Task Force (North East), Operation Hadin Kai have foiled coordinated terrorist attacks on military positions in some communities in Borno State.

The communities involved in the attacks were: Konduga, Marte, Jakana and Mainok.

The attacks, which occurred between about 10:30 p.m. and 3:00 a.m., were met with strong resistance from troops who held their defensive positions despite intense fighting.

According to a statement by the Media Information Officer of Operation Hadin Kai, Sani Uba, the troops carried out coordinated flanking manoeuvres with reinforcement teams from Sectors 1 and 2, forcing the attackers to retreat in disarray.

He explained that in some isolated cases where parts of the defensive perimeter were temporarily breached, troops quickly launched counter-attacks and regained full control of their positions.

During the engagements, several insurgent leaders, including key Amirs, were neutralised, while a number of other fighters were killed during the counter-offensive.

Although some structures within the affected locations were damaged during the firefights, the statement confirmed that all military bases remained under the control of Operation Hadin Kai troops.

The operation was supported by the Air Component, which carried out multiple precision air strikes on fleeing terrorists and identified hostile positions overnight, further degrading the fighting capacity of the insurgents.

Ground forces are currently conducting follow-up exploitation operations in the affected areas, with troops recovering the bodies of terrorists, weapons and other combat equipment.

The military, however, confirmed that some soldiers lost their lives during the confrontation, including an officer who died while leading his troops in the battle.

“Regrettably, a number of brave soldiers paid the supreme price in the line of duty, including a gallant Officer who fought courageously from the front while leading his troops against the attackers. Their sacrifice reflects the unwavering commitment of the Nigerian Armed Forces to defending the nation and protecting innocent citizens,” the statement read.

According to the military, the failed attacks shows the increasing pressure on terrorist groups operating in the North-East as security forces continue sustained operations across the theatre.