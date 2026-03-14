Troops Foil Terrorist Attacks In Borno

Troops of the Joint Task Force (North East) Operation HADIN KAI (OPHK) on Friday, 13 March, foiled attempted terrorist attacks on troops’ positions at Azir Bridge in Sector 2 and Banki in Sector 1.

According to the military, the incidents occurred when terrorists reportedly advanced in large numbers in an attempt to overrun troops’ positions in Sector 2 at Azir Bridge and Sector 1 in Banki.

Demonstrating superior tactical awareness and combat readiness, the troops launched well-coordinated spoiling attacks that disrupted the terrorists’ assault formations and forced them into disarray.

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The operation was further supported by close air support from the Nigerian Air Force, which the military said played a significant role in defeating the attackers.

The military noted that these failed attacks clearly contradict the misleading propaganda and false reports circulating on some online media platforms.

The military also reassured residents that the operation remains committed to defeating insurgent threats and restoring lasting stability across the region.

“Operation HADIN KAI therefore reassures the public that the Joint Task Force remains resolute and committed to defeating all terrorist threats across the theatre of operations and restoring lasting peace to the North-East region,” the military noted.