Troops Foil Planned Massacre Of Zamfara Villagers, Kill Dozens Of Terrorists

Troops of Operation Fansan Yamma (OPFY) on August 10, neutralized dozens of terrorists in a coordinated air and ground assault at Makakkari area of Gando Forest in Bukkuyum Local Government Area, Zamfara State.

The operation according to a statement by the Media Information Officer, Cpt David Adewusi, said following credible intelligence revealing convergence of a large number of terrorists loyal to late Halilu Buzu and Alhaji Beti in the forest, where they were preparing to launch a reprisal attack on Adabka and Nasarawan Burkullu farming communities in Bukkuyum LGA.

Intelligence further in- dicated the assault was aimed at avenging their recent defeat in clashes with security forces and hybrid units. “In a follow-up joint ground operation, troops of OPFY under Sector 2 intercepted and eliminated the fleeing terrorists attempting to escape from the scene of the aerial bombardment.

“OPFY assures all law-abiding citizens that terrorists and other armed non-state actors will find no hiding place in the North West and parts of North Central Zone. “Troops will continue to hunt the adversaries down anywhere they gather or move. Residents are urged to stand with security forces by reporting suspicious activities immediately, as timely information is key to protecting communities and ending the menace of terrorism and banditry,” it further assures