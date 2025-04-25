Troops Foil Oil Theft Worth Over N94m In Delta Operations

Share

Troops of Operation Delta Safe have seized a total of 137,872 litres of stolen crude oil and other illegally refined petroleum products valued at over N94 million between April 17 and 25, 2025, according to the Defence Headquarters (DHQ).

Disclosing the figures in a statement on Friday, Director of Defence Media Operations, Major General Marcus Kangye, said the operation was part of the Armed Forces of Nigeria’s (AFN) broader effort to combat terrorism, oil theft, and other forms of criminality across the country.

He reiterated the unwavering commitment of the military to restore peace and stability, saying troops continued to maintain aggressive postures across various theatres of operations.

“Between April 17 and 25, scores of terrorists were neutralized while several others were arrested. In addition, 29 perpetrators of oil theft were apprehended, and kidnapped hostages were rescued,” Kangye said.

He revealed that troops foiled crude oil theft operations amounting to N94,116,476.00, intercepting; 89,684 litres of stolen crude oil, 46,538 litres of illegally refined Automotive Gas Oil (AGO), and 1,650 litres of Dual Purpose Kerosene (DPK).

Troops also destroyed; 62 crude oil cooking ovens, 71 dugout pits, 36 storage tanks, 88 drums, 35 illegal refining sites, 18 boats and 3 speedboats.

Other items recovered include pumping machines, drilling equipment, motorcycles, tricycles, mobile phones, and four vehicles.

In the broader counterterrorism campaign, Major General Kangye said troops, in conjunction with hybrid forces and other security agencies, conducted sustained offensives against terrorist enclaves, targeting ISWAP/Boko Haram factions and armed bandits.

“The military’s achievements this week, despite some minor setbacks, are commendable. We recovered significant quantities of arms, including machine guns, RPG tubes, automatic weapons, locally fabricated firearms, improvised explosive devices (IEDs), and a large cache of ammunition and live cartridges,” he stated.

Reaffirming the AFN’s resolve to defeat terrorism and restore order nationwide, Kangye appealed to Nigerians to support the military with credible information to enhance ongoing operations.

“We remain focused on our mission to defeat all threats to the nation’s security and urge citizens to remain vigilant and cooperative with our forces,” he concluded.

