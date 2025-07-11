Troops Foil N263m Oil Theft, Neutralize Terrorists Across Theatres – DHQ

Troops of the Armed Forces of Nigeria (AFN) conducting anti-economic sabotage operations in the South South region have foiled oil theft activities valued at over N263,843,522.00.

This was disclosed on Friday in a statement by the Director of Defence Media Operations, Major General Markus Kangye.

According to the Defence Headquarters, the operations were carried out between June 30 and July 10 across multiple theatres nationwide. The statement also revealed that scores of terrorists were neutralized, while several others were apprehended in the North East, North West, North Central, and South East regions.

The Armed Forces, in collaboration with hybrid forces and other security agencies, intensified both kinetic and non-kinetic operations during the period under review, resulting in what the DHQ described as “resounding outcomes.”

The statement noted that during the week in focus, numerous terrorists, bandits, and IPOB/ESN elements were either killed, arrested, or surrendered to troops, who demonstrated superior firepower and tactical advantage. It praised the professionalism, resilience, and determination of the troops, stating that their actions continue to inspire public confidence in the nation’s ability to overcome its security challenges.

In the South South, under Operation Delta Safe, troops successfully intercepted 198,482 litres of stolen crude oil, 63,846 litres of illegally refined Automotive Gas Oil (AGO), and 947 litres of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS). The troops also discovered and dismantled several illegal refining infrastructure, including crude oil cooking ovens, dugout pits, boats, storage tanks, drums, and refining sites.

In the North East, under Operation Hadin Kai, troops conducted intensified operations against Boko Haram and ISWAP terrorists in locations such as Platari, Sambisa Forest, and the Timbuktu Triangle. Several terrorists were eliminated, while others, including men, women, and children, surrendered due to the sustained military pressure.

Operations also extended to areas including Gwoza, Kaga, Mafa, Ngala, Abadam, Bama, Biu, Konduga, Damboa, and Dikwa Local Government Areas of Borno State, as well as Madagali LGA in Adamawa State. During these engagements, several terrorists were killed, five of their collaborators were arrested, and four kidnapped victims were rescued. Troops recovered arms, ammunition, and the sum of N822,500.00. Additionally, a high-profile terrorist commander identified as Ibn Ali surrendered to troops in Bama LGA along with his weapons and ammunition.

The Defence Headquarters reiterated its commitment to defending Nigeria’s territorial integrity and ensuring the safety of all citizens. It stated that the Armed Forces continue to develop new strategies to counter emerging threats and acknowledged the critical role of citizen support in achieving security objectives.

The DHQ further appreciated the collaboration of other security agencies, government institutions, and international partners in the fight against terrorism, banditry, and other forms of criminality. It assured Nigerians that the military would not relent until peace and normalcy are fully restored across the country, urging citizens to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity to the appropriate authorities.