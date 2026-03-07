Troops Foil Multiple Boko Haram Attacks In Borno Communities

Troops of the Northeast Operation Hadin Kai (OPHK), of the Nigerian Military have foiled coordinated Boko Haram attacks on Konduga, Marte, Jakana and Minok Communities in Borno State. Operation Hadin Kai, in a statement issued by its spokesman, Lt Col Sani Uba on Friday said; “Troops of the Joint Task Force (North East) Operation HADIN KAI (OPHK) have once again successfully thwarted coordinated terrorist attempts to overrun troops’ locations in Konduga, Marte, Jakana and Mainok.

“The desperate attacks, launched between approximately 2230hrs up till 0300 hours this morning, were met with overwhelming resistance from alert and determined troops who firmly held their defensive positions despite the intensity of the assaults.”

Lt Col. Uba further said ” In a well coordinated response, troops executed simultaneous flanking manoeuvres alongside reinforcement teams drawn from Sectors 1 and 2, decisively routing the attacking terrorists and forcing them into disorganised withdrawals.

In some isolated instances, where sections of the defensive perimeter were temporarily breached, troops swiftly counter attacked and fully regained control of their positions.

“During the fierce engagements, several terrorist leaders, including key Amirs (leaders), were neutralized, while a number of insurgent fighters were eliminated during the counter-offensive.

Although some structures within the locations sustained damage during the intense firefights, all bases remain firmly under the control of OPHK troops.

“In close coordination with air component, multiple precision air strikes were conducted overnight against fleeing terrorist elements and identified hostile positions, further neutralising scores of insurgents and degrading their fighting capability.