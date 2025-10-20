Troops Foil Boko Haram Attack In Borno

Troops of the Joint Task Force, Operation HADIN KAI, have successfully foiled a planned attack by Boko Haram terrorists in the Kashimri general area of Bama Local Government Area, Borno State.

The operation, conducted on October 17, 2025, under the 21 Special Armoured Brigade, led to the destruction of several insurgent camps and the neutralization of multiple terrorists who attempted to launch coordinated assaults on civilian targets.

According to a statement signed by Lieutenant Colonel Appolonia Anele on Monday, Acting Director of Army Public Relations, the operation was part of ongoing counter-terrorism efforts aimed at dismantling terrorist strongholds and restoring peace to the Northeast region.

“The troops successfully located and destroyed identified Boko Haram camps in the area, thereby frustrating the terrorists’ plans to attack civilians and disrupt socio-economic activities,” the statement read.

READ ALSO:

However, the Nigerian Army confirmed that the encounter came at a heavy cost, as the Commanding Officer of 202 Tank Battalion, Lieutenant Colonel Aliyu Saidu Paiko, along with a few other valiant soldiers, paid the supreme price during the operation.

Describing their sacrifice as heroic, the Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Olufemi Oluyede, expressed profound condolences to the families of the fallen soldiers, noting that they “fought gallantly for the peace and stability of the nation.”

“They were not just soldiers but fathers, brothers, and sons who displayed immeasurable courage in the face of adversity. The Nigerian Army will continue to honour their legacy and uphold the ideals they stood for,” the statement added.

General Oluyede reaffirmed the Army’s commitment to relentlessly pursuing all terrorist elements until lasting peace and normalcy are fully restored across the region.

He also urged members of the public and the media to refrain from sharing or publishing images of deceased personnel until their next of kin have been duly informed, to preserve their dignity and respect their families’ privacy.