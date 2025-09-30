Troops Foil Bandits’ Plans, Recover Weapons In Benue Community

Troops of Operation Whirl Stroke (OPWS) have intensified their offensive against criminal elements in Benue State, recording another major breakthrough in Katsina-Ala Local Government Area.

According to a statement by the Acting Media Information Officer of OPWS, Ahmad Zubairu, the operations, carried out between September 26 and 28, 2025, foiled planned attacks by armed bandits and led to the recovery of dangerous weapons, further boosting residents’ confidence in security agencies.

Zubairu disclosed that on September 26, troops deployed at Abaji received credible intelligence on the movement of a group of bandits at Agurugu village. Acting swiftly, the soldiers mobilized to the area and engaged the armed criminals at Sheekan village. Overpowered by the superior firepower of the troops, the bandits fled in disarray.

A subsequent search of the scene led to the recovery of one automatic pistol, three rounds of 9mm ammunition, thirty-three rounds of 7.62mm special ammunition, fifteen rounds of 5.56 x 45mm ammunition, two AK-47 magazines, and twenty-nine mobile phones abandoned by the fleeing criminals.

Similarly, on September 28, troops deployed at Gbise embarked on a fighting patrol toward Igyudu village in response to reports of banditry in the area. On sighting the advancing soldiers, the bandits once again fled their positions. A thorough search of the village led to the recovery of one single-barrel gun, three rounds of 7.62mm NATO ammunition, two AK-47 magazines, one G3 magazine, one hand grenade, one tear gas canister, assorted medical kits, and an Itel phone.

The Force Commander, Joint Task Force Operation Whirl Stroke, Major General Moses Gara, commended the troops for their bravery, swift response, and professionalism.

He stated that the gallantry displayed in dislodging the bandits clearly indicates that the strategies adopted by the Nigerian Army and sister security agencies are yielding tangible results.

“We remain committed to restoring lasting peace in Benue and neighbouring states. Our troops have shown resilience and determination, and we will not relent until these areas are completely secured,” he emphasized.

Gara further assured the people of Katsina-Ala and adjoining communities of their safety and urged them to continue providing credible and timely information to support ongoing military operations.