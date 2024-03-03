Troops Foil Bandits Attack, Rescue Two Kidnapped Victims

Troops from the Joint Task Force Northwest of Operation Haderin Daji, (OPHD) on Thursday, February 29, carried out a rescue mission in Zamfara State, rescuing two kidnapped victims and neutralizing a bandit.

Lieutenant Omale Suleiman, Operation Hadarin Daji’s information officer who disclosed this said the mission was carried out through the valiant efforts of the men at the forward operating base (FOB) OPHD Dan-Marke.

Omale added that the operation was sparked by intelligence reports of bandits’ movements near Kairu hamlet, resulting in a prolonged gun duel that forced the bandits to flee with several wounds.

“One bandit was neutralized, and an operational motorcycle was recovered.

“The troops responded to a distress call in Unguwar Sarkin Musulmi village which resulted in the rescue of a driver and passenger, giving security to the axis.

“In another operation in Katsina State’s Batsari general area, OPHD troops engaged bandits, neutralizing two and recovering an operational motorcycle, prompting others to flee into the forest,” he said.

According to him, Major General Godwin Mutkut, the General Officer Commanding 8 Division, praised the troops’ valiant performance and encouraged them to keep up the momentum until peace was fully restored in the Northwest.