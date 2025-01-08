Troops Foil Bandits’ Attack  In Sokoto, Killed One, Rescue Seven

Share

A joint patrol team consisting of police officers and members of the Sokoto Community Guards successfully foiled a banditry attack on a commercial vehicle travelling along the Goronyo-Sabon Birni road on Wednesday.

According to a statement issued by Garba Mohammed, Director of Press Affairs at the Deputy Governor’s office, seven out of 13 passengers on board the vehicle were rescued.

Five passengers fled into the bush, while one was fatally shot by the bandits.

The State Deputy Governor, Alhaji Idris Mohammed Gobir, commended the joint patrol team for their efforts and revealed that they had rescued a total of 63 victims from bandits within the last four days.

This breakdown includes 24 victims rescued on Sunday, 39 on Monday, and seven on Wednesday.

Alhaji Idris Gobir assured that the state government would continue to provide necessary support and assistance to the joint patrol teams and other security personnel to combat banditry in the state.

He also stated that Governor Ahmed Aliyu had ordered that all requests for ensuring the security of lives and properties be provided without delay.

The Deputy Governor further revealed that efforts were being intensified to tackle the activities of Lakurawa terrorists in collaboration with the federal government.

Security measures are being strengthened in areas known to have Lakurawa members.

One of the rescued victims, Malam Umar Isa Magajin Gatarawa, recounted their ordeal, stating that they were travelling from Isa to Sokoto when armed bandits blocked the road and fired at the vehicle’s tyres.

The joint patrol team arrived, and the ensuing exchange of fire forced the bandits to flee. Unfortunately, one passenger succumbed to a gunshot wound.

