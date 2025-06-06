Troops Foil Attack On Buratai, Kill Scores Of Terrorists In Borno

Share

Troops of Operation Hadin Kai (OPHK) in Borno State have successfully thwarted coordinated terrorist attacks on Buratai and Mallam Fatori towns in Biu and Abadam Local Government Areas, respectively.

New Telegraph reports that Buratai is the hometown of the former Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt-Gen. Tukur Yusuf Buratai (rtd).

The Director of Defence Media Operations, Maj-Gen. Markus Kangye, disclosed the development in a statement issued on Friday, describing the operation as a result of “coordinated efforts” between ground troops and the Air Component of OPHK.

“In a significant military operation, troops of Operation Hadin Kai (OPHK) have successfully foiled terrorist attacks on Buratai in Biu Local Government Area and Mallam Fatori in Abadam Local Government Area of Borno State. The coordinated efforts by ground forces and the Air Component resulted in the neutralization of many insurgents and the recovery of assorted arms and ammunition,” Kangye stated.

According to him, terrorists attempted to infiltrate troops’ locations in Buratai in the early hours of Thursday, 5 June 2025. However, they were swiftly engaged by troops with heavy gunfire, supported by close air support.

“Several lifeless bodies of terrorists were discovered, and a large cache of arms and ammunition was recovered. Troops are currently exploiting the general area for further assessment and clearance,” he added.

In a related operation at Mallam Fatori, troops also repelled an attack launched by terrorists from multiple fronts.

“The troops responded with superior firepower, forcing the terrorists to flee in disarray. Pursuing forces killed scores of them during the retreat,” Kangye said.

Preliminary findings revealed that several terrorists were neutralized, and a significant quantity of weapons was recovered, including AK-47 rifles, General Purpose Machine Guns, Rocket-Propelled Grenade launchers, and other terrorist equipment.

“The Nigerian Armed Forces remain committed to denying terrorists freedom of action in the northeast. The success of Operation Hadin Kai is a testament to the renewed resolve, determination, and resilience of our troops who continue to work tirelessly to secure our nation,” he said.

The Defence Headquarters commended the bravery and professionalism of the troops involved and reassured Nigerians of its continued efforts to ensure the safety and security of all citizens.

