Troops Foil Abduction Of 74 Corps Members In Borno

The troops of Operation Hadin Kai have foiled a possible abduction of 74 corps members along Damaguru Biu Road in Borno State.

The Theater Command, Northeast Operation Hadin Kai in a statement by its spokesman, Lt Sani Uba saidL: “troops of the Joint Task Force (JTF), North East Operation Hadin Kai, have rescued 74 members of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) from a possible abduction by Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorists along the Buratai–Kamuya Road in Borno State.”

According to the statement, the corps members comprising 36 males and 38 females, were rescued at about 9:05 p.m. on Tuesday after their vehicles broke down near a known kidnapping hotspot.

“A military patrol team was swiftly deployed to the scene after a closed-circuit television (CCTV) system monitored by troops detected suspicious movement involving three buses at the location,” the statement said. Lt col Uba said:

“On arrival, troops discovered 74 NYSC members stranded after their vehicles developed mechanical faults The troops immediately rescued them to prevent a likely abduction attempt by Boko Haram or ISWAP elements operating in the area.

“The rescued NYSC members are currently being accommodated at the Buratai military base pending further arrangements for their safe movement.”