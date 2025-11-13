Troops Foil Abduction Of 74 Corp Members In Borno

Troops of Operation Hadin Kai have foiled an attempt to abduct 74 National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) members along the Damaguru-Biu road in Borno State.

The Northeast Operation Hadin Kai theater command, in a statement by its spokesman, Lt. Col. Sani Uba, said the troops of the Joint Task Force (JTF), Northeast Operation Hadin Kai, rescued the corps members from a possible abduction by Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorists along the Buratai–Kamuya road.

According to the statement, the rescued corps members, comprising 36 males and 38 females, were saved around 9:05 p.m. on Tuesday after their vehicles broke down near a known kidnapping hotspot.

“A military patrol team was swiftly deployed to the scene after a closed-circuit television (CCTV) system monitored by troops detected suspicious movement involving three buses at the location,” the statement said.

Lt. Col. Uba added, “On arrival, troops discovered 74 NYSC members stranded after their vehicles developed mechanical faults. The troops immediately rescued them to prevent a likely abduction attempt by Boko Haram or ISWAP elements operating in the area.”

The rescued NYSC members are currently being accommodated at the Buratai military base, pending further arrangements for their safe movement.