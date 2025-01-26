Troops’ Fight Against Terrorists Showing Positive Results – Sokoto Gov

Share

…The War Steadily Won — GOC Ajose

Governor Ahmed Aliyu of Sokoto State has expressed optimism about the progress being made in tackling insecurity in the state, saying the persistent fight against terrorists, kidnapping syndicates and rustling are yielding positive results.

Aliyu commended the operatives of the 8 Division of the Nigerian Army and Sector 2 Operation FANSAR YAMMA for their efforts and dedication in the ongoing onslaught against banditry and other forms of crime in the division’s area of responsibility.

He stated this at the 8 Division of the Nigerian Army celebration of the West African Social Activities (WASA) 2024, held at the 26 Battalion Parade Ground, Giginya Cantonment in Sokoto on Saturday.

While thanking the troops for their dedication, commitment, and resilience in restoring lasting peace to Sokoto State, Governor Aliyu represented by his Special Adviser on Career and Security Matters, Colonel Ahmed Usman (rtd) said some bandits have been eliminated, their camps destroyed, and others are fleeing to safe havens outside the state.

He also thanked the General Officer Commanding (GOC) 8 Division, General Ibukunle Ajose, and the Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. O.O. Oluyede, for their efforts in supporting the troops.

He emphasized the importance of community involvement in the fight against insecurity, stating that he has mobilized the populace to provide information to the military and other security agencies.

He also highlighted the establishment of the Sokoto State Community Guards to support the efforts of security agencies.

In his remarks, the GOC 8 Division, Major General Ibikunle Ajose, highlighted the successes achieved by the division, including the operationalization of 248 Recce in Illelah and the deployment of the Chief of Army Staff Special Intervention Battalion VII in Gudu.

He noted that the war against banditry and terrorism has been steadily won, with several bandit leaders and their supporters eliminated.

General Ajose emphasized the importance of vigilance and security consciousness, urging all personnel to remain professional and disciplined in their duties.

He also expressed gratitude to the Chief of Army Staff for his support, particularly in the areas of infrastructure and troops’ welfare.

He said WASA is a yearly event aimed at fostering social interaction and camaraderie among officers, soldiers, and their families.

