Troops Eliminates Eight Terrorists In Katsina, Zamfara

The Nigerian Army on Sunday said its troops eliminated over eleven armed bandits along the Anka-Baggaga road between Zamfara and Kastina States.

According to information obtained by Sunday Telegraph, the infamous bandits barricaded the road to stop drivers from passing the axis and to abduct anyone who was travelling along it.

It was also discovered that the terrorists were forced to run into the forest when the Army troops swiftly mobilised in response to a distress call, engaging them in a gunfight.

The Army stated that the action was a continuation of their efforts to drive out bandits along that axis.

The Army recently carried out two distinct operations in the states of Zamfara and Katsina, which resulted in the clearing of highways that terrorists had barricaded in order to abduct innocent people.

The terrorists were found to have one motorbike, two AK-47 magazines, five rounds of 7.62mm Special ammunition and one AK-47 rifle.

The army added that in a different operation in Katsina State, its forces had cleared multiple rebel camps in the general areas of Yar’Malamai and Hamfudin in the Faskari Local Government Area.

A gunfight ended with the elimination of one bandit.

Among other things, the forces also found two motorcycles, six cell phones, and one locally made pistol.