Troops Eliminate Terror Kingpin, Kachalla Maidawa, 35 Others, Rescue 22 Victims

Troops of the Nigerian Army have eliminated a notorious terrorist kingpin, Kachalla Maidawa, and 35 other insurgents in coordinated nationwide operations conducted between Sept. 29 and Oct. 4. A credible source at the Army Headquarters told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that the major breakthroughs were recorded across the six geo-political zones.

He said the troops had also apprehended a total of 32 criminal suspects, rescued 22 kidnapped victims, and recovered large quantities of arms, ammunition and logistics supplies. The source said troops of Operation Egwu Eke Atite III, in collaboration with the Nigerian Navy, DSS, Police and Hybrid Forces, foiled a planned terrorist attack on Isanlu, Yagba West Local Government Area of Kogi State.

He added that the troops overpowered the assailants, neutralising more than 12 terrorists, including the dreaded Kachalla Maidawa, during a fierce gun battle.

According to him, Maidawa has been responsible for violent raids across Kogi and parts of Kwara State. “Recovered items include one AK-47 rifle, 400 rounds of assorted ammunition, four motorcycles, three Dane guns, a fragmentation jacket and mobile phones.

“In Kebbi, troops of 1 Brigade ambushed terrorists along the Salka–Kinke–Makurdi road in Ngaski Local Government Area, killing two terrorists and rescuing eight victims. “They also seized seven AK-47 magazines, 180 rounds of 7.62 mm ammunition and two motorcycles,” he said.

The source said that troops of the 11 Field Engineer Regiment and CSI Battalion foiled a N3 million ransom delivery involving brand-new motorcycles meant for terrorists in Giwa and Birnin Gwari Local Government Areas of Kaduna State. He added that five hostages were rescued while fleeing bandits were neutralised, adding that two suspected kidnappers were later caught at Damakasuwa checkpoint, in Zangon Kataf Local Government Area, with N1.3 million cash.