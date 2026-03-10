Troops Eliminate Infamous TikTok Bandit Commander Alti In N’West

Troops have neutralised a notorious bandit commander, identified as Alti, who terrorised communities along the Gusau–Funtua road and surrounding areas in North-West Nigeria.

A credible Army Headquarters source told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), that Alti was killed during a recent military operation, delivering a major blow to criminal networks across Zamfara, Katsina, and parts of Sokoto states.

Alti, despite his youth, had risen to become one of the most influential commanders among armed bandit groups in the region, reportedly running bases from southern Gusau to areas around Jibiya and Funtua.

From these strongholds, his fighters allegedly carried out kidnappings, ambushes, and improvised explosive device (IED) attacks along key highways.

Known among bandits as “the money bank” for controlling ransoms from multiple kidnapping operations, Alti had become a feared figure both on the ground and online, appearing in TikTok videos flaunting weapons and issuing threats.

Security analysts said his death could disrupt kidnapping syndicates along the strategic Zamfara–Katsina corridor and weaken cells loyal to him, underscoring the ongoing effort to dismantle organised criminal networks in North-West Nigeria.