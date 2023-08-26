Troops Eliminate 23 Terrorists, Capture 137 Suspects, Rescue 41

According to the Defence Headquarters (DHQ), troops of the Nigerian Army have killed 23 terrorists, detained 109 criminals and arrested five kidnappers in the past nine weeks.

The Defence also said that one informant and 22 suspected oil thieves were arrested within the period, across the country.

Maj.-Gen. Edward Buba, the Director of Defence Media Operations disclosed in a statement issued on Friday, adding the troops also freed 41 detainees who had been taken into custody by their abductors.

25 adult males, 63 adult females, and 143 children, according to Buba, were among the 231 terrorists and their families that turned themselves into the military in the North East.

He added that the troops recovered 41 weapons and 300 assorted weapons comprising 14 AK47 rifles, one AK49 rifle, two AK47 rifles loaded with 7.62mm special ammo and one PKT gun.

READ ALSO:

Others, according to him, included one LMG, two pump action guns, two locally fabricated pistols, three locally fabricated rifles, two Dane guns, one pistol, and two locally made long barrel guns.

“Additionally, troops recovered one AK47 rifle loaded with 30 rounds of 7.62mm special, 1 AK47 magazine, one magazine loaded with 30 rounds of 7.62mm special, 239 rounds of 7.62mm special ammo, five rounds of 7.62 NATO, 44 rounds of PKT, 5 rounds of 9mm ammo and 6 cartridges.

“Furthermore, troops recovered 13 motorcycles, 22 mobile phones, one bicycle, 10 machetes and a pair of camouflage.”

He added that the operations in the South-South geopolitical zone resulted in the arrest of 682,400 litres of stolen crude oil, 70,950 litres of illegally refined AGO, and 23,250 litres of DPK.

“All amounting to an estimated sum of N414.3 million denied to the oil thieves,” the defence spokesman said.

Buba promised that the military would keep going after the violent groups that were causing the nation’s unrest and instability.

He assured that troops would continue to make improvements towards ensuring the safety of citizens and restoring security nationwide.