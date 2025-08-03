Troops, DSS Rescue Kidnapped Taraba Varsity Lecturer

Troops of the Nigerian Army and operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS) on Sunday rescued a lecturer at Taraba State University, Joshua Saleh.

Sunday Telegraph gathered that the lecturer was abducted on Thursday, July 31 along the Chinkai–Kente–Wukari Road in Wukari Local Government Area of Taraba State.

speaking in a statement made available to newsmen, the Acting Assistant Director, Army Public Relations, 6 Brigade, Lieutenant Umar Muhammad, said that during the operation, troops engaged the kidnappers in a gunfight, forcing them to abandon the victim and Saleh was recovered unhurt.

According to him, the rescue followed a joint operation based on actionable intelligence across several locations including Kente, Sondi, Yaku, and Warawa.

READ ALSO

The Commander of the 6 Brigade, Brigadier General Kingsley Chidiebere Uwa, commended the troops for their swift response and urged the public to remain vigilant and continue supporting security agencies with useful information.

The statement read, “In a daring and well-coordinated operation, troops of 6 Brigade, NA/Sector 3 Operation Whirl Stroke, in collaboration with operatives of the Department of State Services, have successfully rescued Engineer Joshua Saleh, a lecturer at Taraba State University.

“Acting on credible and actionable intelligence, the troops, alongside DSS operatives, launched a targeted search and rescue operation across key locations, including Kente, Sondi 1 and 2, Yaku, and the Warawa general area.

During the operation, troops encountered the kidnappers and engaged them in a fierce gun battle.

Overwhelmed by the superior firepower and pressure, the criminals fled the scene, abandoning the victim. Engineer Saleh was found unharmed and promptly rescued.”