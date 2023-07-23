Troops, DSS Destroy IPOB/ESN Enclave In Delta, Capture Wounded Fighter

The Nigerian Army, yesterday, said troops of the 63 Brigade, in conjunction with operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS), de- stroyed a “fortified enclave” of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB)/Eastern Security Network (ESN) in Delta State, during a raid operation. The Director of Army Public Relations (DAPR), Brig-Gen. Onyema Nwachukwu, who made the disclosure in a statement, noted that one of the wounded fighters was arrested in the process.

The spokesperson further disclosed that assorted weapons were recovered during exploitation of the general area. “In a sustained effort to rid Nigeria of criminality, troops of 63 Bde Garrison under the auspices of 6 Division, Nigerian Army and the Department of State Services, have in an ongoing Clearance Operation, destroyed an enclave of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB)/ Eastern Security Network (ESN)at Asaba, Delta State, today, Saturday 22 July 2023.

“The troops conducted a raid operation on the fortified enclave located in the middle of a forested high ground in the early hours of the day. “The gallant troops over- powered the IPOB fighters in the exchange of fire that followed the encounter, compelling them to abandon their hideout in disarray. “The troops captured one of the fleeing fighters and recovered five AK 47 Rifles, three Pump Action Semi-Automatic Rifles, one G3 Rifle and one single barrel gun.

Other items recovered, include live cartridges, electric saw, machetes, an axe and IPOB flag. “The troops have de- stroyed the enclave and are exploiting the forest in pursuit of the fleeing fighters”, Nwachukwu said. In a follow-up statement, the Army added thus: “The troops who are on further exploit and pursuit of the fleeing IPOB fighters have captured one wounded fighter and recovered several additional items from the criminals.

“Some of the items recovered are four motorcycles, four double barrel guns, five AK 47 Magazines, 18 rounds of live 7.62mm special ammunition, six mobile phones, two power banks, six Boafeng Communication Radios and chargers, an android phone, one HP Laptop, 13 IPOB flags, one power generating set, one gas cylinder, IPOB uniforms and accoutrements as well as five improvised beagles.

Other items are two ATM cards and a wristwatch. “The Chief of Army Staff, Major General Taoreed Lagbaja has commended the troops and other security agencies for their effort in the ongoing operations and has charged them to sustain the momentum to restore sanity in the region”.