Troops Dominate Ngoshe, Gwoza Ensure Peaceful Eid Celebrations

Troops of Operation Hadin Kai (OPHK) have once demonstrated firm operational control over Ngoshe and Gwoza areas of Borno State, effectively countering terrorist propaganda and ensuring a peaceful Eid-el-Fitr celebration across the axis.

The Acting Director, Army Public Relations, Colonel Appolonia Anele, said in a release that, “Boko Haram/ISWAP elements recently resorted to spreading false claims of plans to overrun Ngoshe and conduct Sallah prayers at the Central Mosque.

“An attempt aimed at creating panic and projecting a false image of strength. These claims, however, clearly reflect a struggling group increasingly reliant on misinformation rather than capability. “The troops swiftly reinforced the area following an attempted incursion, intensified clearance operations.

The proactive response, supported by aerial surveillance and the cooperation of vigilant residents, disrupted terrorist movements and led to the neutralisation of several insurgents, further weakening their already degraded operational capacity.

“Ngoshe and the adjoining Gwoza axis remain calm, secured and firmly under the control of Nigerian Army troops throughout the Sallah period. Residents freely observed prayers and celebrated without any interference, further exposing the hollowness of terrorist claims.”