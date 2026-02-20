Troops Disrupt Terrorist Assembly, Arrest 5 Suspected Arms Smugglers In Yobe

Troops of Operation Hadin Kai have disrupted a suspected terrorist assembly and arrested five individuals suspected of arms smuggling in separate operations across Yobe State.

Security sources reported that the first operation occurred at about 6:21 pm on February 17, following credible intelligence that insurgents were converging in large numbers on motorcycles at Mangari, approximately 10.6 kilometres from the 135 Special Forces Battal- ion base in Buratai.

Acting swiftly, troops launched a fire mission on the identified location, forcing the suspected terrorists to scatter and abandon their alleged plans. “The insurgents were seen massing on motorcycles before troops engaged them.

The swift response disrupted their movement and compelled them to disperse,” a security source said. In a separate operation, troops from the Forward Operating Base (FOB) Potiskum arrested five suspected arms smugglers and abductors at about 4:30 am on February 18 at a checkpoint along the Gombe–Potiskum road.

One of the suspects, Baba Abare, 41, was reportedly found in possession of an AK-47 rifle at the time of arrest. The other suspects were identified as Idris Zakari, 33; Nasiru Aliyu, 25; Abdullahi Sulaiman, 35; and Mohammed Idris, 34, all said to be indigenes of Potiskum Town.

Security sources stated that the suspects are currently in custody for further investigation, while efforts continue to track possible accomplices and dismantle any associated networks.