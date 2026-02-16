Troops Dislodge Terrorist Syndicate In Katsina-ala, Recover Arms And Ammunition

Troops of the Joint Task Force (JTF), Operation WhirlStroke, yesterday successfully dislodged a notorious terrorist syndicate operating in Katsina-Ala Local Government Area of Benue State, and recovered a cache of weapons and ammunition during a coordinated raid.

The operation, which took place in Mtan Village, Utange Council Ward of Katsina-Ala, followed credible intelligence on the activities of a criminal kingpin and his associ- ates who were reportedly hiding in the area.

The Acting Media Information Officer of the operation, Lieutenant Ahmad Zubairu Zubairu said in a statement that troops acted swiftly on the intelligence report and engaged the terrorists in a fierce gun battle. “Acting swiftly on the information, the troops advanced to the location and made contact with the armed terrorists.

A fierce exchange of gunfire ensued, forcing the criminals to flee their enclave.” Zubairu disclosed that during the operation, soldiers recovered two motorcycles believed to belong to the bandit leader, eight magazines, 162 rounds of 7.62 x 39mm ammunition, 10 rounds of 7.62 x 54mm ammunition, 44 rounds of 9mm ammunition, links of 7.62mm NATO ammunition, and seven empty 7.62mm NATO cartridge casings.

“Additionally, a red Toyota vehicle discovered at the scene was demobilised to prevent its further use for criminal activities,” he added. Force Commander of JTF Operation Whirl Stroke, Major General Moses Gara, commended the intelligence team for providing timely information that enabled the successful raid.

Gara also praised the troops for their resilience, professionalism, and tactical dexterity in confronting the armed group. He reiterated the importance of sustained collaboration between security forces and local communities, urging residents to continue providing credible information to security agencies.