Troops Dislodge Herdsmen, Recover Weapons In Benue

Troops of the Operation Whirl Stroke (OPWS) deployed at Mbakyor outpost and Agidi community in Gwer East local government area of Benue State have confirmed the dislodgement of armed herdsmen in the area and recovery of dangerous weapons, including an automatic rifle, an AK-47 rifle with a mounted magazine and live rounds of ammunition.

The Force Commander, OPWS, Major General Moses Gara, disclosed this in a statement by the Operation’s Acting Media Information Officer, Lieutenant Ahmad Zubairu Zubairu.

Major General Gara said that the operation took place when the troops were conducting a routine farm patrol to safeguard rural communities and farmlands.

He noted that when the troops approached a suspected crossing point reportedly used by armed herders at Mbakyior community, and “upon sighting the advancing troops, the armed herders started to flee and opened fire in an attempt to resist interception”.

“In a swift and coordinated response, OPWS troops returned fire, forcing the hostile elements to disengage and flee the area. During the subsequent search of the scene, an AK-47 rifle, one magazine, and three rounds of 7.62mm special ammunition abandoned by the fleeing armed herders were recovered.

“Security forces have maintained both day and night patrols in the area to deter further incursions, reinforce civilian confidence, and ensure the continuity of socio-economic activities without fear of attacks”.

The Force Commander commended the troops for their resilience, professionalism, and tactical discipline during the engagement.

He urged them to remain alert, proactive, and responsive to actionable intelligence provided by local communities.

Major General Gara reaffirmed his commitment to ensuring that peace and security prevail not only in Benue State but also across all contiguous states within the OPWS Joint Operations Area.