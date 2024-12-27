Troops Destroy Terrorist Camps In Katsina

Share

Troops yesterday destroyed terrorist camps around Bichi Hill in the Danmusa Local Government Area of Katsina State. In a statement, the Coordinator of the Joint Media Coordination Centre Operation Fansan Yamma Lt. Col. Abubakar Abdullahi said the operation followed intelligence that revealed active terrorist activities in the area.

The military said in a combined ground and air offensive, troops targeted these camps to dismantle the terrorists’ operations and restore peace to the affected areas.

Abubakar said the operation involved precision air strikes conducted by the air component on identified terrorist locations during multiple passes.

He said: “Despite the air strikes, some surviving terrorists attempted to regroup in the vicinity of Bichi Hill, leading to a fierce firefight with ground troops.”

He added that the engagement lasted for several hours, but the terrorists were ultimately overpowered by the troop’s superior firepower.

The statement said: “As a further blow to the terrorists’ ability to escape, the air component platforms tracked fleeing terrorists on motorcycles and conducted additional successful strikes against them.

”Reports from local sources indicate that the operations resulted in a significant number of terrorist casualties, including the reportedly fatal injuries of notorious kingpins ‘Manore’ and ‘Dogo Nahalle’.

“In addition to the terrorists neutralised, the operation dismantled several terrorist camps located within the high ground thus crippling the terrorists’ operational capabilities.”

