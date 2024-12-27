Troops Destroy Terrorist Camps Around Bichi Hill, Katsina

Share

Troops of the Joint Task Force, North West Operation Fansan Yamma, have destroyed several terrorist camps around Bichi Hill in the Danmusa Local Government Area of Katsina State.

A statement yesterday by Lt Colonel Abubakar Abdullahi, Coordinator Joint Media Coordination Centre, Operation Fansan Yamma, further said this operation came in response to credible intelligence that revealed active terror ist activities in the area, which had culminated in assaults on local communities in Danmusa, Safana and Kankara Local Government Area on December 19, 2024.

In a combined ground and air offensive, troops targeted these camps in an effort to dismantle the terrorists’ operations and restore peace to the affected areas.

The operation involved precision air strikes conducted by the Air Component on identified terrorist locations during multiple passes.

Despite the air strikes, some surviving terrorists attempted to regroup in the vicinity of Bichi Hill, leading to a fierce firefight with ground troops.

This engagement lasted for several hours, but the terrorists were ultimately overpowered by the troops superior firepower.

As a further blow to the terrorists’ ability to escape, the Air Component platforms tracked fleeing terrorists on motorcycles and conducted additional successful strike against them.

Reports from local sources indicate that the operations resulted in a significant number of terrorist casualties, including the reported fatal injuries of notorious kingpins Manore and Dogo Nahalle.

In addition to the terrorists neutralised, the operation dismantled several terrorist camps located within the high ground, thus crippling the terrorists’ operational capabilities.

