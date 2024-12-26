Troops Destroy Terrorist Camps Around Bichi Hill In Katsina

Share

Troops of the Joint Task Force North West Operation Fansan Yamma have destroyed several terrorist camps around Bichi Hill in the Danmusa Local Government Area (LGA) of Katsina State.

Statement issued on Thursday by ABUBAKAR ABDULLAHI Lieutenant Colonel, Coordinator Joint Media Coordination Centre Operation Fansan Yamma further said this operation came in response to credible intelligence that revealed active terrorist activities in the area, which had culminated in assaults on local communities in Danmusa, Safana, and Kankara Local Government Area on 19 December 2024.

In a combined ground and air offensive, troops targeted these camps in an effort to dismantle the terrorists’ operations and restore peace to the affected areas.

The operation involved precision air strikes conducted by the Air Component on identified terrorist locations during multiple passes.

Despite the air strikes, some surviving terrorists attempted to regroup in the vicinity of Bichi Hill, leading to a fierce firefight with ground troops.

This engagement lasted for several hours, but the terrorists were ultimately overpowered by the troop’s superior firepower.

As a further blow to the terrorists’ ability to escape, the Air Component platforms tracked fleeing terrorists on motorcycles and conducted additional successful strikes against them.

Reports from local sources indicate that the operations resulted in a significant number of terrorist casualties, including the reportedly fatal injuries of notorious kingpins Manore and Dogo Nahalle.

In addition to the terrorists being neutralised, the operation dismantled several terrorist camps located within the high ground thus crippling the terrorists’ operational capabilities.

Prior to these military operations, communities surrounding Maidabino, Yantumaki and Mara and other parts of Danmusa and Safana LGAs had been under persistent threat from the terrorists, leading to mass displacements among local residents.

In light of the recent successes, the Joint Task Force Operation Fansan Yamma wanted to again reassure the public of our commitment to safeguarding the lives of the people and urged them to refrain from harbouring or supporting criminal elements in any form.

The Theatre Commander Operation Fansan Yamma Major General Oluyinka Olalekan Soyele on behalf of the troops expresses his resolve to combat terrorism and all forms of crimes in the Northwest Zone and Niger State towards ensuring peace and security in the affected communities.

