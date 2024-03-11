Troops Destroy 50 Ipob Camps in Imo, Kill 20

A joint operation by soldiers, police, the Department of State Services (DSS) and Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) officials resulted in the killing of 20 suspected Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB)/ Eastern Security Network (ESN) members in Mother Valley in the Orsu Local Government Area of Imo State recently. They also destroyed 50 tents being used by hooligans.

Government forces further seized IPOB’s Supreme Headquarters, Command and control centre, and military council headquarters were among the camps destroyed, according to the Director of Defence Media Operations Major General Edward Buba yesterday. He said assorted weapons and ammunition were recovered in the process. The military said: “On March 7, the combined troops of Operation UDO KA with the police, DSS and NSCDC conducted a raid/ clearance operation to the IPOB/ESN violent extremists/terrorists in Mother Valley, Orsu LGA of Imo State.

“The team cleared about 50 IPOB/ESN hideout tents in the valley, including terrorists’ Supreme Headquarters and their Command and Control Centre as well as its Military Council Headquarters. “Troops also cleared Buteuzor’s hideout/residence office, logistic base, temple and shrine. “The hideouts were well concealed with foliage that affords the criminals cover from air surveillance to prevent monitoring and detection.

“The valley had sufficient power supply for the camps. The terrorists hibernated there, reared animals and also owned farms to be self-sustaining to live and fight. “During the operations, troops also encountered several command improvised explosive devices (IEDs) and ditches along the areas to the camp.” “The troops destroyed all camps, hideouts and shrines in the location. The location was also littered with shallow graves indicative of Idol worshipping and ritual killings. “The ritual killings at the camp account for the several cases of missing persons in the region.”