Troops Confiscate Weapons Shipment To Lake Chad

Troops of the Nigerian Army’s Multinational Joint Task Force (MNJTF) Sector 4 have reportedly seized a consignment of weaponry set to be delivered to Bakura, a Boko Haram factional leader in the Lake Chad region.

Phantom Eye Hub, an intelligence and security counterinsurgency group with a special interest in Lake Chad and North East Nigeria, revealed this in a statement posted on X, claiming that the shipment was intercepted in Niger as part of a major intelligence operation.

According to the intelligence outfit, the operation took place over the weekend in the northern area of Nguigmi, near the Niger Republic-Chad border.

The seized weapons, which included six AK-47 assault rifles, eleven magazines, and fifty rounds of ammunition, originated in Libya and were delivered via an arms courier network.

“In a major intelligence operation over the weekend, troops of Sector 4 MNJTF in Niger intercepted a significant shipment of weapons destined for Bakura, a Boko Haram factional leader in the Lake Chad region.

“The successful operation, carried out in the northern part of Nguigmi, near the Niger and Chad border, prevented a potentially deadly influx of weaponry into the hands of the terrorists.

“The seized weapons include 6 AK-47 assault rifles, 11 magazines, and 50 rounds of ammunition.

“A counterintelligence expert revealed that the intercepted weapons originated in Libya and were transported through an arms courier network.

“This finding points to a wider web of illicit arms trafficking potentially fueling instability,” a statement released by Phantom Eye Hub said