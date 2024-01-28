Troops Clear Bandits’ Enclaves, Neutralise Scores In Zamfara – Gen. Ahmed

Troops of Operation Hadarin Daji under 1 brigade of the Nigerian Army have successfully cleared some identified notorious bandits’ enclaves in Zamfara State leading to a neutralizing number of criminals disrupting peace in the state.

Speaking during West African Social Activities (WASA) held at 1 brigade Garrison Gusau, the Commanding Officer, Brigadier General S. Ahmed, who was represented by Colonel J. Umaru, said 1 brigade in conjunction with other security agencies had successfully prevented the influx of bandits’ to the state.

General Ahmed further explained that the 1 brigade which also doubles as Operation Hadarin Daji in perfect synergy with other sister agencies, had conducted an aggressive operation in Sunke, Gando, Munhaye, and Kuyanbana forests where bandits and other criminal elements were denied breathe for their nasty activities.

He informed that other identified notorious forests and locations under the 1 brigade area of responsibility have been fiercely raided by the gallant troops making the high profile criminal activities such as banditry and other peace-disturbing activities have been combated to the barest minimum.

“It is worthy of note, that the 1 brigade has supported and contributed immensely towards the recruitment and training of the over 4,000 state government-initiated Community Protection Guard personnel (CPG) who are now combat ready to assist the troops and other security agencies in fighting banditry in the state.

“It is also important to note that, the 1 brigade had conducted among other Civil-Military cooperation activities, offered free medical outreach across some communities in Zamfara State and the distribution of medical items, as well as rehabilitation of accident and emergency wards of some general hospitals in Gusau”, General Ahmed further explained.

Earlier, while responding to questions fielded by newsmen in Gusau, Zamfara State capital, the Commanding Officer of the 1 Brigade, Brigadier General S. Ahmed, gave assurance that banditry and other criminal activities will be fought to the extent that farmers will be able to work on their farms during the forthcoming wet season.

He further informed that more formidable fighting strategies will be introduced aimed at making Zamfara and the entire nation a crime-free state by the upcoming April 2024, adding that, a number of bandits have been neutralized, enclaves were destroyed and firearms recovered.