Troops Bust IPOB Camp, Kill Armed ESN Fighters in Imo

A team, comprising of Nigerian Army and Nigerian Navy personnel, said it neutralised five armed fighters in a fire- fight with members of the Eastern Security Network in Imo State. The Director of Army Public Relations, Maj.-Gen. Onyema Nwachukwu, said this happened on Tuesday at Ejemekuru in Oguta Local Government Area when the team raided a camp belonging to the People of Biafra/Eastern Security Network.

“On overpowering the armed separatists’ resistance with overwhelming firepower, the gallant troops recovered a significant cache of dangerous weapons,” Major General Nwa- chukwu said in a statement. Arms recovered, according to him, include one AK- 47 rifle, two pump-action semi-automatic rifles, one locally fabricated gun, two magazines and three rounds of 7.62mm special ammunition.

“The troops also recovered two motorbikes, two mobile handsets and a camouflage jungle hat,” he added. Also on Tuesday, troops deployed for counter-insurgency operations in North West Nigeria, successfully rescued 15 kidnap victims in Tsohuwar Tasha area of Kaura Namoda Local Government Area of Zamfara State.

“The vigilant troops responded swiftly to a distress call and immediately mobilised to the scene of the incident where they engaged the kidnappers in a shootout, overpowering and compelling them to abandon their victims, as they scampered into the forest. All abductees were rescued unharmed,” Major General Nwachukwu said. He assured Nigerians that the Nigerian Army remains resolute in its commitment to mitigating security challenges in troubled areas of the country.