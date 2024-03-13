Troops Burst Ipob/Esn Firearms, Drone Factory in Delta

Troops undertaking counterterrorism and counterinsurgency operations in Delta State destroyed a firearms and drone manufacturing factory allegedly being used by the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB)/ Eastern Security Network (ESN) in Onicha Ulona in the Aniocha South Local Government Area.

The Director of Army Public Relations (DAPR) Major Gen. Onyema Nwachukwu said yesterday the fighting forces were able to break through a “stiff resistance”, leading to the killing of two of the “dissidents”. He said: “The intelligence-led operation revealed that the dissidents were using the factory to carry out criminal activities to terrorise neighbouring communities and innocent citizens.

“Upon swooping on the illegal factory, the troops were met with stiff resistance, but overpowered the armed fighters in the fierce firefight that followed. “The gallant troops neutralised two of the fighters and recovered a substantial cache of arms and ammunition.

“Items captured by the troops include a wide range of IPOB/ESN firearms, ammunition, an Improvised Explosive Device (IED), and a drone manufacturing factory. “Other items recovered are a variety of weapons, drones under construction, with prototypes, IED materials, a fully equipped workshop, and several power generating sets.

“Troops also apprehended four male and two female fighters during the operation. “The Nigerian Army assures the public of unalloyed commitment to dismantling terrorists’ and insurgents’ networks in their effort to mitigate security challenges in the nation. “We urge the public to continue to support the Nigerian Army and other security agencies, as they strive to restore peace and stability in the country.”