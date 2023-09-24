Troops Burst Gun Factory In Kaduna, Recover Weapons

Troops of Operation Safe Haven (OPSH), a military task force responsible for maintaining peace in Plateau, Bauchi, and Kaduna States have discovered a gun manufacturing facility in Kafachan, within the Jama’a Local Government Area (LGA) of Kaduna State.

This was contained in a press statement issued by the Media Officer of OPSH, Capt. James Oya and made available to newsmen on Saturday.

Speaking on the development, Oya disclosed that the troops apprehended an individual named Napoleon John, who is suspected of being involved in the illegal trade of firearms.

According to him, they also seized a variety of weapons and ammunition during the operation, adding that the feat was possible owing to a week-long operation conducted by the troops.

”In line with our resolve to deal decisively with sponsors and perpetrators of crime as well as mopping up illegal weapons in our joint operation area, our troops have uncovered a gun manufacturing factory in Kafanchan, Jama’a LGA of Kaduna State.

”This followed a week-long intelligence operation that finally led to the capture of a wanted gunrunner, Napoleon John who has been on our wanted list.

” The suspect, who confessed to the crime, led troops to a concealed factory where arms of different calibre were sold by another miscreant identified as Monday Dunia.

”Dunia confessed to having been in the business for more than five years, fuelling the crisis in Kaduna State and neighbouring Plateau.

”A thorough search of the factory led to the recovery of 22 different weapons, including seven pistols, two locally fabricated AK-47 rifles, two military grade AK-47 rifles and nine revolvers,” he said.

Oya added that the troops also recovered one submachine gun, rounds of 7.62mm special ammunition, machine tools and a gas cylinder.

”In a follow-up operation held between Thursday night and early hours of Friday, troops raided another hideout in Adua 1 community of Kafanchan and recovered additional two AK-47 rifles, two revolver rifles, live rounds of 9mm and 7.62 ammunitions, six dangerous daggers, one hacker axe.

”Several empty cases of 7.62mm special rounds, two mobile phones, one fragmental jacket, two Police uniforms, one pair of military camouflage trousers, one ammunition magazine carrier, one pistol holster and one military grade camel pouch.

”We also recovered one police combat helmet, two masks, four identity cards, gunpowder, shrapnels, charms and amulets.”