Troops Broker Peace, Halts Escalation Of Benue Communal Strife

‎Troops of the Joint Task Force, Operation Whirl-Stroke, on Friday said their men brokered peace between two warring communities of Ugambe in Konshisha and Mbaiase in Gwer East Local Government Area of Benue State.

The troops, in a statement issued by their Acting Media Information Officer, Ahmad Zubairu Zubairu, said “the incident occurred last Wednesday when troops responded to a distress call that reported an outbreak of hostilities between the two neighbouring communities.

“On arrival at the scene, the troops came under sporadic fire from some armed elements dressed in black. The assailants fled into nearby bushes after troops returned fire with superior force.

“‎During subsequent exploitation, the troops recovered one magazine, eight rounds of 7.62x39mm special ammunition, twelve rounds of 7.62x51mm NATO ammunition, fifteen empty ammunition shells, and various charms believed to have been used by the fleeing criminals.

“Sadly, three civilians were killed and one was injured before the arrival of the troops”.

“The wounded victim was promptly evacuated to General Hospital Aliade for medical attention, while the remains of the deceased were deposited in the hospital mortuary”, the statement said.

‎The Force Commander, OPWS, Major General Moses Gara, commended the troops for their swift response and professionalism in restoring calm.

Gara urged them to remain vigilant and sustain aggressive patrols across the area to prevent a recurrence.

He further appealed to community leaders and stakeholders in both localities to embrace dialogue to resolve their differences peacefully and work collectively toward lasting peace.

The OPWS Commander reaffirmed the commitment of the Operation to relentlessly combat insecurity and maintain stability across its Joint Operations Area.