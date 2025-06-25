Troops, Bandits Killed In Kaduna, Niger Attack

Share

Some Nigerian Troops and armed bandits were killed on Tuesday, June 24 during coordinated attacks on military operating bases in parts of Kaduna and Niger states.

Confirming the incident in a statement on its official X handle on Wednesday, the Nigerian Army also disclosed that four soldiers sustained gunshot wounds and are currently receiving treatment.

According to the statement, the attacks occurred in the Kwanar Dutse Mairiga and Boka areas of Niger State, as well as Aungwan Turai in Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

The bandits launched a simultaneous three-pronged assault on the forward operating bases in the affected areas.

In response, troops from both land and air components engaged the attackers in several counter-offensives, resulting in the deaths of several bandits.

However, the Army confirmed that some of its personnel also paid the supreme price during the confrontations.

The statement read, “On June 24, 2025, forward operating bases in the general areas of Kwanar Dutse Mairiga and Boka, Niger State, and Aungwan Turai, Chikun LGA in Kaduna State, were attacked by bandits in a three-pronged attack. In response, land and air component troops launched several counterattacks that eliminated scores of bandits in the encounters.

“Sadly, some gallant warriors paid the supreme price in the day-long battles, while four wounded in action troops are currently receiving treatment for their gunshot wounds. Additional updates later.”

