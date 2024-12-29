Share

On Saturday, the troops of 1 Brigade, Sector 2, Operation Fansan Yamma announced it has successfully arrested a 25-year-old female ammunition courier, identified as Shamsiyya Ahadu.

In a press statement made available to newsmen, Lieutenant Colonel Abubakar Abdullahi, Coordinator of Joint Media Coordinating Centre, Operation Fansan Yamma, said the suspect was found in possession of 764 rounds of 7.62mm special ammunition and 6 magazines meant to be delivered to terrorist kingpin, Bello Turji’s camp.

According to the statement, she was arrested on 28 December alongside her accomplice, Ahmed Husaini in the Badarawa area of Shinkafi Local Government Area of Zamfara State.

The arrest followed an intelligence report regarding the movement of the terrorists’ logistics, in response to the development, troops of Operation Fansan Yamma promptly established a roadblock leading to the apprehension of the suspects.

Both suspects are currently undergoing investigation by appropriate authorities

