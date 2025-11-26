Troops Arrest Two Criminal Herders In Makurdi

Troops of Operation Whirl Stroke (OPWS) have arrested two herders in Makurdi, Benue State, as part of intensified efforts to protect farmers and secure farmlands during the ongoing harvest season.

The operation, according to a statement on Wednesday issued by Lieutenant Ahmad Zubairu Zubairu of HQ JTF Operation Whirl Stroke was carried out on 20 November 2025, during a routine patrol by OPWS troops deployed at Zongo Akiki.

According to military authorities, the herders were intercepted after allegedly leading their cattle into community farmlands, where they destroyed crops belonging to local farmers.

The prompt response of the troops prevented further damage and helped avert potential clashes between the suspects and the affected community.

The two arrested herders are currently in custody as investigations continue and appropriate legal actions are being processed.

Force Commander, Major General Moses Gara, commended the troops for their professionalism and urged the public to avoid taking the law into their own hands in moments of conflict.

He warned that violence and reprisal attacks only heighten tensions and disrupt peaceful coexistence.

Major General Gara also cautioned herders to abide by the law and desist from actions that threaten security and public order.

He reaffirmed the commitment of Operation Whirl Stroke to safeguarding farmlands and creating a secure environment for legitimate economic activities to thrive.