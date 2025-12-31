Troops Arrest Suspected Suicide Bomber, Intercept IED Materials In Borno

Troops of the Joint Task Force North East (JTF NE), Operation Hadin Kai (OPHK), have arrested a suspected suicide bomber and intercepted materials believed to be intended for the manufacture of Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) in Borno State.

The arrest followed sustained intelligence-led joint operations aimed at securing Banki town in Bama Local Government Area of the state.

The operation was carried out by troops of the 152 Task Force Battalion in collaboration with other security agencies.

READ ALSO:

At about 5:40pm on Monday, December 29, 2025, troops deployed at the Banki Central Mosque apprehended a suspect identified as Abubakar Mustapha.

The suspect was found in possession of primed IED components, suggesting an imminent plan to carry out an attack.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the suspect is a native of Bama Local Government Area.

Further checks led to the recovery of additional incriminating materials linked to terrorist activities.

He is currently undergoing detailed interrogation to determine his sponsors, collaborators and possible links with terrorist networks operating in the area.

In a related operation, troops deployed at the Cameroon–Nigeria border gate intercepted a Peugeot vehicle conveying six bags of urea fertiliser, a critical precursor commonly used in the production of IEDs.

The vehicle and the seized fertiliser were immediately taken into military custody.

Subsequent exploitation of intelligence from the interception led to the arrest of the fertiliser dealer and the recovery of an additional six bags of urea fertiliser, bringing the total seizure to twelve bags.

All suspects and recovered items are currently in custody for further investigation and appropriate legal action.

Troops of JTF NE OPHK continue to maintain dominance across their areas of responsibility through aggressive patrols, sustained presence and intelligence-driven operations, aimed at denying JAS and ISWAP terrorists freedom of action and preventing attacks on civilians and critical infrastructure.

The military said the morale and fighting efficiency of troops remain high as operations continue in line with the mandate to restore lasting peace and security in the North-East.

The Armed Forces also reassured members of the public of their unwavering commitment to safeguarding lives and property, while urging citizens to continue providing timely and credible information to security agencies in support of ongoing counter-terrorism efforts.