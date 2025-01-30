Troops Arrest Suspected Cattle Rustlers, Recover Stolen Cows In Taraba

Share

Troops of the 6 Brigade, Nigerian Army, operating under Operation Golden Peace, have intercepted rustled livestock and arrested three suspected cattle rustlers in Taraba State.

According to a statement yesterday by the Acting Spokesperson of the Brigade, Captain Oni Olubodunde, the operation was carried out following an intelligence report that alerted the troops to the movement of stolen livestock.

“Acting on intelligence, the soldiers apprehended the suspects— Sabiu Lawal, Haruna Ayuba, and Yusuf Mukawo, all from Kampanin Zurak, Plateau State—on January 27, 2025, at Namnai village in Gassol Local Government Area.

The suspects were found in pos – session of 174 cows and 57 sheep, allegedly stolen from border villages between Plateau and Taraba states,” the statement read.

“The brigade also announced that preliminary investigations revealed that the rustled animals were being transported to Cameroon, through Karamati in Gashaka Local Government Area.

Efforts are ongoing to verify ownership and return the livestock to their rightful owners,” he said.

While reaffirming its commitment to tackling crime, the brigade urged residents to continue providing security agencies with credible information to enhance ongoing efforts to maintain peace and stability.

