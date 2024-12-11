Troops Arrest Plateau Kidnap Kingpin, Recover Firearms

""" """

Troops of Operation Safe Haven in Plateau State have raided a kidnappers’ den in Bassa Local Government Area, arresting a notorious kingpin Mohammed Musa, also known as Mamman.

The spokesman for the Military Taskforce, Major Samson Zhakom, made this known on Wednesday in a statement made available to newsmen.

Zhakom said the operation carried out in the Rafiki community, also led to the arrest of Musa’s accomplice, Mallam Alhassan Samaila, and the recovery of ammunition concealed in the hideout.

Zhakom also disclosed that preliminary investigations indicated that the suspects disguised as transporters to smuggle ammunition to bandits operating in Plateau, Kaduna, and Zamfara states.

According to him, the raid was part of efforts to ensure a safe harvest season and peaceful yuletide in Plateau and its environs.

The task force reaffirmed its commitment to safeguarding lives and property within the Joint Operations Area, noting that critical combat enablers recently deployed by the Chief of Defence Staff and the Chief of Army Staff had bolstered their operations, especially in Plateau State.

