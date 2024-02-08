Troops Arrest Notorious Kidnapper’s Wife In Taraba

Troops from the Nigerian Army’s 93 Battalion, 6 Brigade on Thursday said it apprehended Janet Igohia, the wife of a known kidnapper in Taraba State.

Lieutenant Oni Olubodunde, a spokeswoman for the 6 Brigade, said she was detained while attempting to collect a ransom given by the family of an abducted victim in Taraba State.

The Brigade spokeswoman added that she was detained after collecting N1.5 million as a ransom payment for an abducted victim in the Chanchangi area of Takum Local Government in the state.

Igohia, according to her, confessed that she was married to Voryor Gata, a known criminal and former second-in-command to the late Gana Terwase, a neutralized militia leader in neighbouring Benue State.

“She is currently married to the leader of a violent extremist group in southern Taraba,” the army spokesperson said.

“According to her, she had previously been married to high-profile criminals such as the late Terkibi Gemaga aka Mopol, a notorious kidnapper who was killed by troops five years ago.

“She revealed that she also got married to late Gana Terwase, another notorious criminal who was killed during a joint special force operation three years ago,” he added.

Olubodunde revealed that the Army also caught a notorious gunrunner who trafficked in arms and ammunition and supplied them to criminals in the state and elsewhere in the country.

According to the military spokeswoman, the forces apprehended a suspect, Joshua Dutse, after gathering credible intelligence on the arms dealer’s actions.

Olubodunde added that the military pursued the suspect, eventually apprehending him in Ibbi town, Ibbi Local Government Area, when he was going to Kaduna State in a blue Volkswagen Sharon with the registration number Rivers SKN-390AA.

Olubodunde emphasized that during interrogation, Dutse admitted to going to Katsina State to bring AK-47 firearms for which he received a partial payment of N300,000.

“After a thorough search on the vehicle, troops recovered 1 PK machine gun, 399 rounds of 7.62 mm special ammunition, and 3 AK-47 rifle magazines,” he said.

He stated that troops stationed in Donga LGA’s Mararaba Baissa community nabbed two more suspected gunrunners who were allegedly involved in extra-judicial killings and cattle rustling for a total of N600,000.

He identified the suspects as Alhaji Adamu Damisa, 40, and Usman Isah, 44.

“The money recovered from the suspects was part of the proceeds from their illegal activities and 2 mobile phones,” he added.