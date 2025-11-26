Troops Arrest Notorious Kidnap Suspect In Taraba

Troops of 6 Brigade Nigerian Army, Sector 3 Operation Whirl Stroke (OPWS) have apprehended another suspected kidnapper in Taraba State.

In a statement yesterday by Acting Assistant Director, Army Public Relations of the brigade, Lt. Umar Muhammad, said the suspect was arrested through a coordinated operation.

“During a carefully coordinated operation on November 23, troops apprehended a suspect, identified as Alhaji Abubakar Bawa who is believed to be a close associate of Mr Umar Musa. “Umar Musa is another notorious kidnapping mastermind who was arrested by 6 Brigade troops on November 22 in Wukari.

“Preliminary investigations have established strong links between the two suspects and a wider criminal syndicate responsible for multiple kidnappings, violent attacks, and coordinated criminal activities across the Southern Taraba region,” the statement added.

Brig. Gen. Kingsley Uwa, the Commander 6 Brigade has commended the troops for their professionalism, resilience, and operational precision.

“The arrest of Bawa is a clear indication that Operation Zafin Wuta is achieving its intended objective of dismantling criminal syndicates and restoring security to affected communities.

“This latest success reinforces the resolve of the Nigerian Army to rid Southern Taraba of all criminal threats and restore lasting peace to the area,” Uwa said. He urged residents to remain alert and provide credible information that will further assist security agencies in their ongoing efforts.