Troops Arrest Man With 36 Suspected Explosives In Lagos

Troops of Operation MESA have arrested a suspect found in possession of 36 suspected explosives in the Ikorodu area of Lagos State.

A counter-insurgency and security expert in the Lake Chad region, Zagazola Makama, revealed this in a post via X yesterday. Security sources said the arrest was made at about 7:45 p.m.

on March 21 following intelligence reports of a civilian allegedly carrying hand grenades around the Agric area during an event. The sources said troops swiftly mobilised to the location, disarmed and apprehended the suspect without incident.

“On arrival, troops secured the area and arrested the suspect who was found in possession of items suspected to be 36 hand grenades,” the source said.

The suspect, said to be a native of Osun State but resident in Ikorodu, is currently in custody The explosives are yet to be fully verified as investigations continue.

According to sources, event organisers and participants were briefed and advised to continue their activities while remaining vigilant and reporting any suspicious movements The suspect and recovered items have been handed over to the military for preliminary investigation.