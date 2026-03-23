New Telegraph

March 24, 2026
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. Metro & Crime
  3. Troops Arrest Man…

Troops Arrest Man With 36 Suspected Explosives In Lagos

Troops of Operation MESA have arrested a suspect found in possession of 36 suspected explosives in the Ikorodu area of Lagos State.

A counter-insurgency and security expert in the Lake Chad region, Zagazola Makama, revealed this in a post via X yesterday. Security sources said the arrest was made at about 7:45 p.m.

on March 21 following intelligence reports of a civilian allegedly carrying hand grenades around the Agric area during an event. The sources said troops swiftly mobilised to the location, disarmed and apprehended the suspect without incident.

Join New Telegraph WhatsApp Channel

“On arrival, troops secured the area and arrested the suspect who was found in possession of items suspected to be 36 hand grenades,” the source said.

The suspect, said to be a native of Osun State but resident in Ikorodu, is currently in custody The explosives are yet to be fully verified as investigations continue.

According to sources, event organisers and participants were briefed and advised to continue their activities while remaining vigilant and reporting any suspicious movements The suspect and recovered items have been handed over to the military for preliminary investigation.

Please follow and like us:
error
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon

Read Previous

IGP Dismisses Reports Of Dismantling Tactical Units Across State Commands 
Read Next

CAF Ruling On AFCON: Only CAS Can Save African Football – Rohr