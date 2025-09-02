Troops Arrest Boko Haram Logistics Suppliers

Troops of Operation Hadin Kai of the Nigerian Military have arrested Boko Haram logistics suppliers and killed scores of insurgents in a week-long operation across the Northeast.

Theatre Command spokesman, Lt. Col. Sani Uba, disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday, noting that the operations were conducted between August 23 and 30, 2025.

“In a pragmatic effort to rid the North East region of terrorists, troops of Operation Hadin Kai (OPHK), under close air support by the Air Component and with the support of local security outfits, have sustained coordinated operations against JAS/ISWAP terrorists with significant results,” Uba said.

According to him, deliberate operations were carried out in Gujba, Gubio, Sabsawa, Whumtakum in Chibok LGA, Mandarari in Konduga LGA, Gajigana in Magumeri LGA, as well as Konduga, Banki, and Loskori Kura in Mafa LGA. These resulted in the neutralization of over 20 terrorists across OPHK sectors and the arrest of several logistics suppliers and collaborators.

“Troops recovered several terrorists’ AK-47 rifles, Rocket Propelled Grenade tubes and bombs, logistics items, and a large cache of 7.62mm ammunition. They also safely detonated Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) and intercepted 242 bags of NPK fertiliser believed to be meant for IED production,” the statement added.

Lt. Col. Uba said the week-long offensives and strangulation efforts by motivated troops have denied terrorists freedom of movement, creating an enabling environment for socio-economic activities to thrive in the region.

He further noted that the military high command commended the troops for their determination and dexterity, assuring them of continued support to sustain the fight against insurgency.