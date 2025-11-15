Troops Arrest Boko Haram Drug Supplier In Adamawa, Borno

The troops of Operation Hadin Kai of the Nigerian Military have arrested a Boko Haram drugs supplier in Uba town, a border between Borno and Adamawa States.

The theater Command in a statement issued on Saturday by the Media Information Officer, Joint Task Force North East Operation HADIN KAI, Lt Col. Sani Uba said, “Troops of 232 Battalion (Tactical), operating under Sector 4, Operation Hadin Kai (OPHK), have recorded a major breakthrough with the arrest of a key drug supplier to Boko Haram terrorists, Zubairu Muhammed (45 years), in the early hours of 13 November 2025 at Uba town, Adamawa State. ”

“The suspect is believed to be a major distributor of cannabis sativa and ‘Ice” substances to terrorists across Askira-Uba, Chibok, Michika, and Damboa areas of Adamawa and BORNO States.”.

“Items recovered from him include: 14 blocks of cannabis sativa valued at over ₦1 million; 43.9 grams of “ice” valued at over ₦3 million, and two Army camouflage T-shirts reportedly used while peddling the illicit drugs, ” the statement said

The statement said that following preliminary investigations, the recovered exhibits will be handed over to the NDLEA, Yola Command, for further action

“The Military High Command commended the troops for the impressive performance, urging them to sustain the operational tempo”, he added.