Troops Arrest B’Haram Logistics Suppliers, Kill Scores Of Insurgents In Various Operations

Troops of Operation Hadin Kai of the Nigerian Military have arrested Boko Haram logistics suppliers and killed scores of insurgents in a week-long operation across the North East.

The Operation Hadin Kai theater in a statement yester- day by its spokesman, Lt Col Sani Uba said: “In a pragmatic effort to rid the North East region of terrorists, troops of Operation HADIN KAI (OPHK), under close air support by the Air Component and support of local security outfits, have sustained coordinated operations against JAS/ISWAP terrorists, with significant results between 23 – 30 August 2025.”

The statement added: “the deliberate operations cutting across the general areas of Gujba, Gubio, Sabsawa, Whumtakum in Chibok LGA, Mandarari in Konduga LGA, Gajigana in Magumeri LGA, Konduga, Banki and Loskori Kura in Mafa LGA, saw over 20 terrorists neutralised across OPHK Sectors, while several terrorists’ logistics suppliers and collaborators have been arrested.

“Troops in the course of the operations, recovered several terrorists’ AK-47 rifles, Rocket Propelled Grenade tubes and bombs, terrorists logistics items and a large cache of 7.62mm ammunition. They also safely detonated Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs), and intercepted 242 bags of NPK fertiliser believed to be for delivery to terrorists, who use it to make IEDs.”, the state Said.

The theater added that; ” the week-long offensives and strangulation efforts by the motivated troops, have continued to deny terrorists’ freedom to operate, creating an enabling environment for socio-economic activities to thrive in the NE. “The military high com- mand, has commended troops for their determination and dexterity, assuring them of unwavering support to sustain the fight against insurgency,” Lt Col Uba added..