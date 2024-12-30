Troops Arrest Bello Turji’s Female Ammunition Courier In Zamfara

Share

Troops of Sector 2 Joint Task Force North West, Operation Fansan Yamma, have apprehended a 25-year-old suspected female ammunition courier, Shamsiyya Ahadu.

This is contained in a statement issued in Gusau yesterday by the Coordinator, Joint Media Coordination Centre of the operation, Lt. Col. Abubakar Abdullahi.

According to the statement, Ahadu was arrested on December 28, alongside her accomplice, a motorcyclist, Ahmed Husaini in Badarawa area of Shinkafi Local Government Area of the state.

She was found in possession of 764 rounds of 7.62mm special ammunition and 6 magazines meant to be delivered to terrorist kingpin Bello Turji’s camp.

“Her arrest followed an intelligence report regarding the movement of the terrorists’ logistics along the road from Kware to Badarawa communities in the Shinkafi Local Government Area of Zamfara State.

“In response to the development, troops of Operation Fansan Yamma, promptly established a roadblock leading to the apprehension of the suspects.

“Both suspects are currently undergoing investigation by appropriate authorities,” the statement added. It reiterated the commitment of the troops to dismantling all terrorist networks as well as prevent illegal movement of arms and ammunition within its theatre of operation.

“Members of the public are therefore urged not to relent in their efforts at providing credible information that would lead to the arrest of wanted terrorists and their collaborators.”

