Troops Arrest Bandit In Military Uniform, Recover Arms In Kaduna, Plateau

Share

Troops of 3 Division and Operation Safe Haven have arrested a suspected bandit impersonating a soldier and recovered arms in separate operations in Kaduna and Plateau states.

On June 15, troops intercepted a suspect at Katsit community in Zangon Kataf Local Government Area of Kaduna State. He was reportedly dressed in military combat camouflage and allegedly used the disguise to rob residents.

Items recovered from the suspect include an AK-47 rifle, a magazine, three rounds of 7.62mm special ammunition, seven empty shells, a fake vigilante ID card, a mobile phone, and two ATM cards.

He is currently in custody for further investigation. In a separate operation on June 16, troops raided a suspected gunrunner’s hideout at Kwanar Lauje in Bassa Local Government Area of Plateau State.

Although the suspects fled before the troops arrived, a search of the premises led to the recovery of an AK-47 rifle, a magazine, an AK- 47 rifle butt, 300 rounds of 7.62mm special ammunition, a 9mm round, two 12.7mm rounds, and an abandoned motorcycle.

All recovered items are now in custody, while follow-up operations are ongoing to apprehend the fleeing suspects.

Share