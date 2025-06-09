Troops Arrest 43 Oil Thieves, Uncover 27 Illegal Bunkering Sites In Niger Delta

Share

Troops of 6 Division, Nigerian Army, have arrested 43 suspected oil thieves and uncovered 27 illegal bunkering sites as well as recovered over 161,000 litres of stolen products across the Niger Delta region.

Acting Deputy Director, 6 Division Army Public Relations, Lt Colonel Danjuma Jonah Danjuma, in a statement said the operations were conducted in synergy with other security agencies between 26 May – 8 June 2025.

It said in Bayelsa State, along Zarama-Joinkrama 4, troops discovered an illegal connection point at Wellhead 10 connected to an illegal refining site and recovered five cooking ovens, five reservoirs, five dugout pits, a generator and over 30,000 litres of stolen crude among others.

In Biseni Community, Adibawa in Yenagoa LGA, two illegal connection points connected to the pipeline, linked to an illegal refining site were discovered, while 19 big pots, 18 drum pots, 36 drum receivers, 19 drum coolants, a pumping, 6 metallic drum receiver stocked with over 4,000 litres of illegally refined Automotive Gasoline Oil (AGO) and over 27,600 litres of stolen crude stored in 460 sacks were handled among others.

The statement further added that while in Rivers State, a fibre boat, a wooden boat and a large wooden barge filled with over 27,000 litres of stolen Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) were intercepted by the troops “In addition, eight suspected oil thieves were apprehended in connection to the crime.

Around Dorger Land Community in Okrika LGA, a wooden boat laden with 18,980 litres of PMS was intercept – ed, with three suspected oil thieves apprehended.

In Ahoada West and Degema LGA, respectively, along EgbemaOkolomade in Abua/Odual LGA, an illegal refining site was uncovered with two cooking ovens, drums and receivers as well as over 3,000 litres of stolen crude recovered among others.

In Akwa Ibom State, a suspected oil thief was arrested at Ekparakwa along Ikot Abasi-Oruk Anam LGA, with 63 Nylon bags filled with over 1,900 litres of stolen AGO, while on transit with an Infinity Jeep with Registration Number APR 105 KX Abia State.

“Relatedly, two suspected oil thieves were arrested along AbakIkot Abasi road also in Abak LGA, in a Toyota Camry with Registration Number UJ 804 KJA Lagos, loaded with over 840 litres of PMS, stocked in 31 Nylon bags” it said.

Share